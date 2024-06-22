CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.11.
CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH opened at $75.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
