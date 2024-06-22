Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 170,136,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,481,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

