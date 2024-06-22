Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 2,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cullman Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John A. Riley III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,541.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.