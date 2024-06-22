Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 2,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.03.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
