CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 158,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 555,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and sold 404,366 shares worth $421,719. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

