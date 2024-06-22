CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14,644.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

