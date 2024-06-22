CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

