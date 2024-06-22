CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

