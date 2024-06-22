CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 213.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after buying an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $70.15 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

