Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 58,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.96. 6,839,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

