DAO Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $136.25 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

