DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

