David J Yvars Group Has $1.45 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 406.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.0% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $605.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

