David J Yvars Group Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $318.39. 2,713,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,347. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.83 and its 200 day moving average is $292.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

