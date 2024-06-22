DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023644 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010548 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

