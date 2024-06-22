DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00075591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010609 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

