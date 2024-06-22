Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $375.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

