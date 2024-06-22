DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.64. 7,133,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

