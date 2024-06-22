Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Dimeco Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:DIMC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. Dimeco has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $39.90.
Dimeco Company Profile
