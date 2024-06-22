Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Dimeco Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DIMC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. Dimeco has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

