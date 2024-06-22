Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,711. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

