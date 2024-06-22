Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,683. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

