Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.9% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,850,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,737,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,694 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.