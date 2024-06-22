Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 540,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

