Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,197,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

