Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.