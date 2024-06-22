dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.79

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.79 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 87.30 ($1.11). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,190,328 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
