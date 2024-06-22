DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.02% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,502,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 184,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 388,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,393. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

