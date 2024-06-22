DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,272 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.83. 6,891,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

