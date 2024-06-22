Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of KODK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,988,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,757. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $446.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.