Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KODK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 1,988,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,757. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $446.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.