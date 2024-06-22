easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Down 11.3%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
easyJet Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
