eCash Price Down 16.1% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $618.63 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,248.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00597178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,718,567,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,718,529,673,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.