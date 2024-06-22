Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPC opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

