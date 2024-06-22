Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.2% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

