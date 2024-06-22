Eldred Rock Partners LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 4.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

