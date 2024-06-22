Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE EBF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ennis by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

