EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,482. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

