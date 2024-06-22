EOS Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $92.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,496,946,583 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

