Ergo (ERG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $687,049.88

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $75.60 million and $687,049.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,289.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.00602253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00115538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00253018 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00069682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,963,612 coins and its circulating supply is 75,965,097 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.