Ethena Staked USDe Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $10.03 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,530,751,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,534,970,415.8446338. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07735829 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,015,865.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

