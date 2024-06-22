Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Tops $95.30 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.47 or 0.00036520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $95.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,293.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.57 or 0.00612487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00115521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00251273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,625,312 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

