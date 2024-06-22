Evercore ISI Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $237.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $238.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Lennar stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

