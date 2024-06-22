Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84.
About Express
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.