F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,479 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 3,733,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

