FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,953,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. 3,145,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.40 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.