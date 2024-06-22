Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123.83 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $123.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00040521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

