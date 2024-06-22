Financial Review: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tivic Health Systems and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -670.99% -207.63% -151.83% Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.18 million 2.05 -$8.24 million N/A N/A Positron $740,000.00 45.55 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Positron beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

