Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after buying an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,477. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $783,880. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

