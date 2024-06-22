Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.17. 7,326,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,031. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.