Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. 773,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

