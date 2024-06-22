Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.37. 6,889,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,063. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

