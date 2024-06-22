Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,562 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 649,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

